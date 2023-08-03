Sky Cams
Students, teachers return to classrooms in Effingham County

By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Effingham County, over 14,000 students from Pre-K to high school were back in the classrooms Thursday.

The school district’s superintendent says Thursday has been a great first day and hopes for a great year.

“You know, this is one of our best days.”

The district’s superintendent says he’s excited to see students and staff back after a long break.

A fifth grader says she had a great first day and is already jumping in.

“I learned some things. I learned math, and about science and social studies. And I’m still learning about it,” said Jaymee Spriggs, a fifth grader at Blandford Elementary.

“Our teachers have worked really hard over the summer. Our staff has worked really hard to get to this day. We’re glad that we’ve started, and our kids are in place and our schools are up and running,” said Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

He says it’s been a smooth start.

“Our staff and our families have done a great job of taking their time coming into school. As you can see here at Blandford Elementary, we have some families already lined up to pick their kiddos up.”

Yancy also says he hopes parents continue to stay involved and build positive relationships.

“We need that partnership. It takes all of us.”

He says his big goal…getting students to high school graduation.

“And it starts here, right here at our elementary schools with our pre-k students coming in and helping them find a love for school and love for learning so it continues through middle school and high school. Then at the end of May, we look forward to seeing those kids graduate.”

As for his more short-term goals…to get everyone to and from school safely.

The superintendent urges parents to be patient with one another as these first few days get underway.

