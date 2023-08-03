‘We’re excited:’ SCCPSS teacher of the year welcomes students back for the first day of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Day one is already in the books for tens of thousands students in the Savannah-Chatham County area.

Thursday, they headed back to the classroom for the first day of school.

“Come on in guys.”

Excitement already brewing in Ms. Raegan Dillion’s classroom.

“We’re excited. Some of them were like, ‘I couldn’t sleep last night.’”

And her students are already learning...

“If I pull two back what do think is going to happen if I pull the opposite?”

“It’s fun you’ll enjoy it.”

Looking around her classroom, it’s clear she has a hands on learning technique for her middle schoolers at the STEM Academy at Bartlett.

“I teach underwater robotics and Lego robotics.”

Another thing that’s clear, her passion for students as she was named 2024 teacher of year for the Savannah Chatham school district.

“It’s just a nice honor and I hope and have great expectations to represent the teachers well and to get the teachers voices out there,” said Ms. Dillion.

So, what is Ms. Dillon looking forward to the most this year...

“To make those relationships. To find that student that needs the extra push and to prepare them for the real world.”

The real world that’s always evolving. She hopes to dive into Artificial Intelligence this year.

“Teach them how to use it in a good way and to learn that it can be used for bad and to teach them the difference and guide them.”

And that’s good for students like 6th grader Jamelle Smith...

“It’s been a good first day so far.”

Who want to push themselves...

“I want to have a challenge and meet new friends at the same time.”

Despite all she plans to teach her students, Ms. Dillon thinks of herself as the top learner.

“I’ll probably learn at least as much or more from them than they learn from me throughout the year.”

