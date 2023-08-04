Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Badge pinning ceremony welcomes new officers to SPD

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department welcomed multiple officers on Friday at their annual pinning ceremony.

Officials along with family and friends attended to show their support.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther welcomed a total of 15 officers, with 11 being new graduates from the academy.

“We do have some vacancies so we’re very happy that we have 15 joining our ranks right now. Even though we have vacancies, the men and women that we have in the Savannah Police Department right now are doing an extremely great job,” Chief Gunther said.

They are expected to report to their new precincts and begin their assignments starting next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Schedule released for school zone cameras in Effingham County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds change of command ceremony
Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds change of command ceremony
Toombs County students return to the classroom
THE News at 4
Tax free weekend begins in South Carolina
Tax free weekend begins in South Carolina