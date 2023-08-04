Badge pinning ceremony welcomes new officers to SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department welcomed multiple officers on Friday at their annual pinning ceremony.

Officials along with family and friends attended to show their support.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther welcomed a total of 15 officers, with 11 being new graduates from the academy.

“We do have some vacancies so we’re very happy that we have 15 joining our ranks right now. Even though we have vacancies, the men and women that we have in the Savannah Police Department right now are doing an extremely great job,” Chief Gunther said.

They are expected to report to their new precincts and begin their assignments starting next week.

