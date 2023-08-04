Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bananas, Party Animals, visit children’s hospital

The rivals teamed up to make an important stop ahead of their game at Graysen Friday
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are back at Grayson Friday but before the big game they and their rival the Party Animals joined forces to make a special visit to some of their youngest and toughest fans at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital.

“It’s the best way to start a day. I think it’s super important, obviously we’ve got a big platform with our brand here. Just the opportunity to share smiles with those who honestly bring more joy to us than they realize,” said Michael Deeb of the Bananas.

Among the patients they visited was Alaina Rushing who will be attending Friday’s game.

“It’s my first time meeting people like them, I love meeting new people!” Rushing said of her time with the Bananas and Party Animals, which included teaching them a new song and dance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant
Schedule released for school zone cameras in Effingham County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Police searching for suspect after shooting on Quacco Rd.
Lowcountry football programs gather for media day in Beaufort
Lowcountry HS football media day
Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant