Bananas, Party Animals, visit children’s hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are back at Grayson Friday but before the big game they and their rival the Party Animals joined forces to make a special visit to some of their youngest and toughest fans at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital.

“It’s the best way to start a day. I think it’s super important, obviously we’ve got a big platform with our brand here. Just the opportunity to share smiles with those who honestly bring more joy to us than they realize,” said Michael Deeb of the Bananas.

Among the patients they visited was Alaina Rushing who will be attending Friday’s game.

“It’s my first time meeting people like them, I love meeting new people!” Rushing said of her time with the Bananas and Party Animals, which included teaching them a new song and dance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.