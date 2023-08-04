Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and drug related objects.

The police department responded Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police say they found a deceased infant and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

