Developer files appeal to build on St. Helena’s Pine Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The fight over St. Helena Island’s preservation laws continues as a developer files an appeal to build on the island.

Pine Island Property Holdings, LLC bought the area of land known as Pine Island for $18 million in March to build three 6-hole golf courses.

But the Cultural Protection Overlay law, or CPO, puts restrictions on new developments on St. Helena Island.

The county council tightened those restrictions back in April to prevent the company from going forward with construction, citing locals and state leaders who agreed it would create a domino effect.

Now, the developer has filed an appeal, bringing the decision to court.

Thursday, four groups filed independent motions in defense of the CPO, saying the golf courses would push Gullah Geechee people out of their homes on the island.

“Property taxes are based on the highest and best use of the land. So when a golf course moves in next door, suddenly they’re going to tax your house as if it were inside a resort community. First comes a golf course, then comes all of the service industries that want to serve the people at the golf course and then traffic. And so it’s really important to prevent that,” said Faith River James, the executive director of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League.

