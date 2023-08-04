Developing martial artists with Savannah Martial Arts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carson Fortner had a dream to create a martial arts school that his students could call home.

One of those students, now a third-degree black belt and chief instructor at the Savannah Martial Arts Center, Gabriel Dienes, appreciates the passion for the martial arts community that Carson has built here in Savannah.

“I’ve been with him for eight years. He is amazing. He’s done this for almost his entire life. He’s a mentor to me. He does a lot for his community in Pooler, and he built it from the ground up… and he built it, ah, BIG,” said Deines.

And it’s not just the size of the center that’s big. It’s the lesson in discipline that’s making a “big” impact for those who train—no matter the age.

“We start off taking it slow, if that’s what you need—we’ll take it slow at first—and then we push you a little bit harder and harder every day. When I see those students who need a little more time, I take them off to the side, I send them with Black Belt instructors to help them out—I have tons of instructors to help out.”

The foundation is built from the basics.

For young martial arts enthusiasts, that’s how their confidence grows.

“Definitely for the little ones, you know, we make sure we give them confidence and everything. We built their strength up a little bit and help them with self-defense. I know little ones, ah, come up to me all the time asking me…I have someone picking on me—pushing me around…'What do I do?’ and we kind of help them out. I’ve seen kids who start at two-years-old and now you see them at 7-years-old and they’re doing all the same stuff you’re doing. And it’s awesome!”

This process of development, like any other skill set, takes time and discipline.

“Their program lasts for about a year, so you run them through everything. Then they move up to Juniors—then they get all the older kids now—then they’re built up to do new things.”

And instructors like Gabriel are positioned to help reach their goals both physically and mentally. Developing well-trained and disciplined martial artists.

“All those black belts behind me, that’s their goal. After they’ve been at it for a little bit, you know, maybe they just wanted to try it out at first, but now they want that black belt! So, they’re going for it—and you see it every day—you walk in here…you see your goal every single day you’re in here.”

An achievement Gabriel accomplished because of the influence of his brother and—well—one hard-hitting karate movie.

“It was KUNG FU PANDA! He pushed out parents…he was like, ‘Let’s do it—I want to do it!’ And so, I followed suit with him.”

His passion required discipline beyond the physical—

“It took me awhile to get used to it. I was 12 years old when I started, and I was really shy. You wouldn’t’ believe it now that I teach classes, you know, looking back.”

Proving that discipline and a willingness to step out of one’s comfort zone is the difference maker.

He knows how to distill the subtle voice of intimidation—because he too had to face his fears. Now, he’s better because of it.

“The reason why I do what I do, is because it pushes me to do more.”

And Gabriel knows the support from his community is a valuable component to the growth of the studio and each student’s transformation.

“I want to make sure that they’re always involved in everything that we’re doing. I’ve talked to schools, my neighbors—I want to make sure that everyone here knows what we’re all about—and that they bring their kids in here and want to have fun.”

The new Savannah Martial Arts location is having their ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday the 5th at 11 a.m - 6 p.m. They’ll have a bounce house, dunk booth, raffle, and other activities/games. It’s open to the public!

