Fort Stewart Army Education Center holds education fair

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is working to help military families find colleges and universities.

Thursday was their annual education fair.

They invited over 30 colleges to come talk to soldiers, veterans, and their family members about how degrees can help them, whether it’s an associates, masters or trade school diploma.

A member of the Fort Stewart education center says the event is about helping military members realize their full potential.

“This is what we do as an education center. We are stewards of the Army’s money. The most important tool on the battlefield is the mind, right? How do we do that? We bridge that knowledge gap between where the soldier is now and where they’re going to be - where we want them to be. And where we want them to be is at our face-to-face graduation, cap and gown, with their family members and balloons. But that’s what that means to us.”

