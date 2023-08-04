Good Samaritans find 7-year-old after dismissal mistake at Savannah-Chatham school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On the first day of class, a 7-year-old was lost after a dismissal mistake at a Savannah-Chatham County school.

“My son could have easily been kidnapped.”

It was supposed to be a fun first day returning to Haven Elementary for second grader Travore Milton, but Tia Haley-Crawford said her 7-year-old grandson was mistakenly labeled as a walker and ultimately got lost trying to find his way home.

“There was a train under the bridge, so I just kept walking and then I stopped. I was crying. I was waving for help,” Milton said.

Travore’s grandmother said Good Samaritans saw him walking on the Deanie Frazier overpass on Staley Ave. They picked him up and took him back to school. According to Google Maps, that’s about a 10 minute walk from Haven Elementary.

You can see scratches on Travore’s leg, he said from getting stuck in bushes. Haley-Crawford said she owes the strangers who picked him up Travore’s life.

“I can just imagine how traumatic it was for him being in an unfamiliar area of Savannah knowing the dangers that can happen. I want them to know from me and my family, I thank them,” Haley-Crawford said.

Travore’s mom Dee asked not to be on camera but said once her son was returned to school, administrators called his father to see who would pick him up.

She said the driver of a daycare van had been waiting there for about 20 minutes to pick up Travore.

“By the time they called they had to be at least 4:40. School lets out at 4 o’clock. The van was out there since 4:20.”

Dee still doesn’t know how long he was missing, but she said the principal has apologized.

“The only thing she told us was he got scratches, so they had the nurse view his legs and he’s OK and that she was sorry that this happened,” Dee said.

A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System spokesperson sent WTOC a statement saying they were aware of the situation and, “The mistake was due to a misunderstanding as staff and students readjust to processes that have not been in practice for months due to the summer break.”

When asked what they hope comes of this situation, Haley-Crawford said, “That the staff of the school system pay closer attention to the children.”

You can read the full statement from the school system below, which also explains the dismissal procedures at the school:

“SCCPSS is aware that a student was dismissed from Haven Elementary yesterday as a walker, when the child was expected to be picked up by a day care vehicle. The mistake was due to a misunderstanding as staff and students readjust to processes that have not been in practice for months due to the summer break. Our schools take steps to prepare in advance before the school year and throughout to stress procedural requirements and methods to account for student movement.

A member of the community returned the child to the school. Administrators contacted the parents to explain what happened and apologized. A Campus Police Officer responded to the parent’s home later Thursday evening and took a statement, but as the incident was handled administratively and was not considered criminal matter, an incident report was not completed.

Haven Elementary has several procedures in place for dismissal:

During the first few days of school, students are tagged as they arrive on campus and are asked to keep their stickers on throughout the day.

In the mid-afternoon, a team of non-homeroom staff members go around to each homeroom to verify that all students have a label on them. If the student does not have a label and the teacher is unsure, a member of the front office staff will call the parent to verify how the child gets home. Because the mode of transportation often changes daily within the first few days of school, the sticker method is utilized initially. After the first three days of school, students are given specific tags designated for bus riders, walkers, car riders, day care, etc.

There is also a form for parents who bring their child to school the first few days to fill out indicating how they will get home.

During dismissal, designated staff members are responsible for escorting the walkers out, monitoring the bus riders and car riders, etc.

This was an unfortunate, but isolated case in which the student was mistakenly tagged incorrectly. The safety of our students is our top priority – not only when they are in the classroom, but when they travel to and from school.”

