‘Grave Digger’ driver Krysten Anderson gets ready to bury her competitors this weekend at Monster Jam

By Michaela Romero
Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can see daredevil-like moves up close this weekend.

Monster Jam is happening at the Enmarket Arena.

There are shows tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

More than 50-truck loads dirt had to be brought into the arena transforming it into a monster truck playground.

Our Michaela Romero spoke to one of the drivers about how she got started and what she plans to do this weekend.

