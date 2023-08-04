Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 08-04-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy, muggy, and a break from the rain for a bit; we do have another chance for scattered storms this afternoon early evening thanks (I suppose thanks?) to a weak front hanging out across Georgia and South Carolina. Another inch of rain for a few areas before sunset is possible then we’ll try to dry it out tonight and overnight, but don’t be caught under a isolated shower especially in Georgia vs South Carolina.

Daybreak Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, 75°, showers and storm chances are highest south of the Savannah River at 50% with a 30% chance in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton Counties. Not too concerned with storms becoming severe. Afternoon highs really depend on cloud coverage, so I’m forecasting 92° for the afternoon high.

Front weakens/dissipates into Sunday. Sunnier start to the day, 75° with afternoon highs about 94° away from the beaches and a 30% chance of a sea breeze shower/storm; one or two could be strong to severe.

Another front will approach the region early in the week and then likely stall near us through Wednesday into Thursday. Ample moisture will be available each afternoon with 30-50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Forecast highs should be around normal, which is 92° and muggy, with feels like temperatures near 100°.

MARINE...Tonight: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft, a chance of showers and storms. Saturday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, and a chance of showers/tstrms. Sunday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

