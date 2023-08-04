Javier Arrey, Emma Peterson and Jorge Parodi perform ahead of Savannah Voice Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday the Savannah Voice Festival opens up for their 11th season.

The festival celebrates the beauty of the human voice through opera productions, recitals, concerts, musical theatre and song.

Afternoon Break got a special taste of that as Javier Arrey, Emma Peterson and Jorge Parodi joined us for a live in studio performance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.