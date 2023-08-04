Sky Cams
Javier Arrey, Emma Peterson and Jorge Parodi perform ahead of Savannah Voice Festival

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday the Savannah Voice Festival opens up for their 11th season.

The festival celebrates the beauty of the human voice through opera productions, recitals, concerts, musical theatre and song.

Afternoon Break got a special taste of that as Javier Arrey, Emma Peterson and Jorge Parodi joined us for a live in studio performance.

