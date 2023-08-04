Sky Cams
Little Acorn Academy expands to serve more students in Savannah-Chatham Co.

Little Acorn Academy
Little Acorn Academy(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three year old’s have a chance to learn the same way big kids do for the second year in a row in Savannah Chatham County.

This year the public-school system’s Little Acorns Academy program is at two schools.

It’s expanded from once serving 22 students and now it serves 44 students. That expansion shows that it’s been successful, according to school leaders.

Director Dr. Angie Lewis says students learn fundamentals like how to work together and share. Their brains are also put to work with math, reading, and the arts.

The program isn’t state funded but made possible thanks to a partnership with Georgia Power.

“We’ve seen the data. The earlier they start, the better they do in school because they’re getting the basics early on, not having to start over in first grade,” said Dr. Angie Lewis, the director of college and career readiness.

She says they had nearly 100 more applicants this year than last. Applications for the 2024-2025 school year open in January.

The school district says they need more sponsors from businesses in the community to support this program.

For more information, click here.

