Longtime WTOC anchor, Dawn Baker, will be inducted into Silver Circle

Dawn Baker
Dawn Baker(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Longtime WTOC anchor, Dawn Baker, will be inducted into the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science’s Silver Circle.

To be eligible for the Silver Circle, one must have 25 or more years of service and have made significant contributions to one’s craft in the Southeast Region.

She joins a legendary group of past WTOC honorees including Doug Weathers (1996), Pat Prokop (2007), Jody Chapin (2017) and Craig Harney (2019) with this designation.

Baker is a native of Riceboro, Ga. and was educated in both the Liberty County and Chatham County public school systems.

Baker began her distinguished career at WTOC in 1989.

She will be inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle in early September at a ceremony in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

