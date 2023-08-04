Lowcountry football programs gather for media day in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten high school football programs from around the Lowcountry attended a media day in Beaufort on Thursday.

WTOC Sports caught up with coaches and players from: Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Prep, Whale Branch, Thomas Heyward, Whale Branch, Bluffton, Hilton Head Christian, Beaufort High, Beaufort Academy, John Paul ll, and May river.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.