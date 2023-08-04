Sky Cams
Lowcountry football programs gather for media day in Beaufort

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten high school football programs from around the Lowcountry attended a media day in Beaufort on Thursday.

WTOC Sports caught up with coaches and players from: Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Prep, Whale Branch, Thomas Heyward, Whale Branch, Bluffton, Hilton Head Christian, Beaufort High, Beaufort Academy, John Paul ll, and May river.

