Police searching for suspect after shooting on Quacco Rd.

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Quacco Road just after 7 p.m.

Police say the man injured was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect that has been identified as 42-year-old Elias Bello.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020,

