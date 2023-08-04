Police searching for suspect after shooting on Quacco Rd.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Quacco Road just after 7 p.m.

Police say the man injured was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect that has been identified as 42-year-old Elias Bello.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020,

