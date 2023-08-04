Proposed names for square formerly known as Calhoun Square presented at MPC meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - History is currently in the making in Savannah as the decision to rename the unnamed square formerly known as Calhoun at the intersection of Abercorn and East Wayne Streets continues.

This process started back in November when the city council voted to remove its name. Since then, there have been 15 names provided to the public and Thursday night was the list’s last stop before heading to council.

According to the Chair of the Historic Site and Monument Commission, it has been nearly 140 years since a square has fully been renamed in the City of Savannah.

After months of public meetings, hearings, and petitions, a list of 15 proposed names has been narrowed down to seven.

Votes for recommendations have been cast between the Parks and Tree Commission and the Historic Site and Monument Commission.

Getting the top votes from the two commissions - the proposed name of Susie King Taylor Square.

The other six names follow closely behind.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has been a vocal supporter of the work done by those who have pushed for the name Susie King Taylor.

“That work has continued to be recognized and honored. This group stayed together. They have been tenacious in their efforts and they have been deliberate with their intentions to name this square, Susie B. King Taylor”

And Chairman Christopher Monroe of the Historic Site and Monument Commission is thrilled to see as much community involvement as this vote has generated.

“There are a lot of untold stories that are being told here, and I think the civility and respect given among each of the petitioners is really honorable, and I feel honored too personally to be a part of this process.”

14 petitioners came forward Thursday to share just how passionate they are about their proposed name.

At the end of the meeting the Historic Site and Monument Commission’s recommendations consisted of Susie King Taylor, The 7 Sisters, Creek, Carpenter, and Law.

Now, from here, what will go before the city council is both the recommendations and the original 15 petitions. They will choose to continue to cast their votes from the recommendations or to vote out of the 15 original names.

That meeting is tentatively set for August 24th.

