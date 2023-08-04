Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds change of command ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is under new leadership!

The district hosted a change of command ceremony in downtown Savannah Friday marking a new era of overseeing military construction, managing Army and Air Force Installations, and water resources in Coastal Georgia.

Col. Ronald Sturgeon will take over as the commander of the Savannah District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

A ceremony steeped in tradition thanking the outgoing commander, Col. Joseph Geary and welcoming Col. Ronald Sturgeon to his new position.

“Ron is absolutely qualified and absolutely ready to take command. Serving as a district commander is an important duty, and being selected to serve does not happen by accident,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, the South Atlantic Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Under Col. Geary’s leadership, the Savannah District took on some major projects – most notably the expansion of the Savannah Harbor. He says he’s proud of his work in the region.

“What the Savannah District does, it gets to those tasks and accomplishes those mandates. It provides for the common defense, promotes the general welfare, and they secure the blessings of liberty,” said Col. Geary.

Friday, Geary passing on his post to a new leader in front of a large crowd including Rep. Buddy Carter, and representatives from the offices of Governor Brian Kemp and Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“I’m deeply honored to be a part of the United States Army Corps of Engineers again, specifically Savannah District. Not just for the location, but for their reputation of reliability, because they win,” said Col. Sturgeon.

The Savannah District ready to continue serving the country and the community.

As Col. Geary, the outgoing commander, moves on from Savannah, he’ll be accepting a new position at the Pentagon.

