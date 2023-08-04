Spotty showers throughout the day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers will be around through the morning.

Roads are already damp, additional showers will drift toward the coast through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/O59K9WgIaW — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 4, 2023

Even if it isn’t raining where you are now, roads could be damp on your commute from overnight showers. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s for inland areas and closer to 80 degrees near the coast.

Temperatures then warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime. Spotty showers and storms are possible into the afternoon, but they will be sporadic. We are trending drier for inland areas during the evening, but a few showers will cling to the coast around sunset.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 3 feet on Friday with a low risk for rip currents. There will be a southwesterly breeze of 10-15 miles per hour with an moderate UV index. Showers will also be around in the morning. We could manage a few decent beach hours periodically in the afternoon.

Rain chances continue to remain increased over the weekend thanks to a front lingering in the area. Highs return to the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday with mid 90s possible Monday into next week. Our wetter pattern continues into next week as well as another front approaches

Tropical update:

We are not currently tracking any potential systems across the Atlantic. Use this quiet time to prepare for the rest of the season! The majority of storms form in September and October.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.