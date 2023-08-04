Tax free weekend begins in South Carolina

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s annual tax free weekend is finally back.

At Tanger Outlets, shoppers say they’re taking advantage of this tax-free time.

Many items are exempt from both state and local sales tax. South Carolina Department of Revenue states it applies both in-person and online.

Families can save on back-to-school essentials including clothes, shoes, supplies, and computers.

Tanger Outlet workers say with it being tax-free, t’s easier for families to figure out back-to-school costs.

“It shows the community that the county cares about them and they care about the students wellbeing and want the children to succeed while going to school and don’t want the parents to have the pressure of trying to figure out if they have enough money to take care of their kids’ different school supplies,” said Dana Stewart, an employee at Byrd’s Famous Cookies.

“A lot of people say they’re going back to Georgia today and wanted to get the tax-free advantage. Things are kind of high and to have that advantage of having the tax taken away is great,” said Pat Neverisky, an employee with Salty Dog T-Shirt Factory.

On top of certain items being tax-free, several stores here say they’re offering additional discounts on school supplies.

Tax-free shopping ends Sunday at midnight.

At Tanger Outlets, stores are open until 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

