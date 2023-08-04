Sky Cams
Toombs County students return to the classroom

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The last day of the week is also the first day of school for students in Toombs County.

Administrators for Toombs County schools say, with 3,000 students across five campuses, the first day went as well as you could hope for.

“We hit the ground early this morning and across all five campuses, it’s like we never left,” Superintendent Barry Waller said.

Youngsters at Lyons Primary listened as teachers went over class rules and more for a brand new year.

“We had smiles and energy and we had that first day energy. It was exciting to see how well they did,” said Dr. Tracy Mulkey, at Lyons Primary School.

Down the road at the high school, Ms. Arnold was already walking students through Geometry problems before lunchtime. One thing you won’t see - textbooks.

Toombs High started using laptops during the pandemic. Now, they go where the student goes.

“We’ve decided to provide our students with one-to-one technology and provide them with Chromebooks that they could take home. So, instead of leaving them with their teachers each day, they take them home,” said Marrissa Morris, at Toombs County High School.

This year, they’ve added a childcare center for district employees with preschoolers so they can focus on school as much as the students do.

They hope all 176 days are as smooth as this one.

