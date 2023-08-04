When do you need to stop for a school bus?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of the year again. Time for the kids to go back to school, which means slower travel times, and more vehicles on the roads each morning.

Some of those might be School Busses. You’ll want to pay attention to the “Operation Stop Arm,” and the type of road you are on. When a school bus stops for passengers on a two-lane road, all traffic from both directions must stop.

When a school bus stops for passengers on a four-lane road with a center turning lane, all traffic from both directions must stop.

When a school bus stops on a divided highway that has four or more lanes with a raised median or other physical barrier, traffic that is following the bus is the only traffic required to stop.

Essentially, you are almost always required to stop for a school bus in Georgia no matter which side of the road you are traveling on. School Bus laws are taken very seriously and breaking these laws could result in court appearances, hefty fines, and other penalties.

More importantly, disobeying this law can result in a child being seriously injured or worse. So, just be cautious out there.

