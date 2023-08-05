Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re currently tracking some scattered showers and weak thunderstorms pushing around our southern areas. We’ll continue to look for these through sunset. Then, rain chances should diminish quickly after.

Meanwhile, I’ll look for temperatures to cool into the upper-70s to lower-80s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s for most. We could see some overnight patchy fog push in from our southern areas.

Luckily, this should be clearing out by mid-morning at the latest. Throughout the middle day hours, I’ll look for partly to mostly sunny skies allowing for highs to warm into the mid-90s for most with cooler temps along the coast.

Rain chances tomorrow will be limited to the later afternoon and should mostly be in our inland areas before sunset. During this time, there is a chance to see a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms push in from central GA.

If this happens, I’ll look for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning to be the primary threats. Whatever is left after sunset should begin moving down to our coastal areas through the evening.

Going into next week, we’ll start with warm temps and hot “feels like” temps. Meanwhile, rain chances should remain on the lower end until another cold front comes through and sits over the top of the area increasing rain chances from Tuesday into the weekend.

