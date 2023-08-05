Sky Cams
Goodwill Southeast Georgia holds book giveaway for teachers

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Goodwill Southeast Georgia decided to help out our local teachers Saturday with a book giveaway at all 15 of their locations across the area.

The organization says on average teachers are expected to spend around $820 of their personal money on school supplies, which is why they felt a need to help.

Teachers were allowed 10 free books each as the school year begins around our area.

“We found that there’s an opportunity that we have to give back and that’s with books, so our goal today is to get these books in the hands of our teachers to say thank you... stock their classrooms, stock their personal library just say we appreciate you and we see what you’re doing for our next level learners,” said Hillary Bradbury, the director of marketing for Goodwill Southeast Georgia.

Along with the free books, teachers were granted 10% off the rest of store.

