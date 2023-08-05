League of Women Voters, Hungry Club Forum host “Justice for All” panel

Sky Cams
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The League of Women Voters partnered with The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah Saturday morning for a ‘Justice for All’ panel.

Criminal Justice experts spoke to around 50 community members about the current state of our country’s justice system.

The panel included Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes and others. The Hungry Club tells us their members asked for this specific topic.

“For a time such as this it behooves us all to understand the criminal justice system and what rights of citizens are in reference to that,” said Diana Harvey Johnson, a consultant for the Hungry Club Forum.

The Hungry Club puts on forums like this once a month and tells us they haven’t missed one since 2006.

WTOC
