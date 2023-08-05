Realtor discusses impacts of millage rate, property value in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has become a hot place to live. Property values have spiked over the last three years. So what’s luring more people to live here and how will it impact your bottom line?

Property taxes have held steady, but property values have increased. That means we’re paying more in taxes and while it’s nice to have more equity, the housing boom can also be expensive.

“The average sales price in 2021 was about 263, and we are currently up to 353.”

Savannah’s housing is trending and has been since 2020.

“Once the pandemic hit us, it really increased the number of people that could work from home and that really put Savannah on the map,” said realtor Brandy Jenkins.

Whether they’re coming for the weather or the work, one thing is clear, Savannah is hot for housing.

“When people saw that they could work anywhere, they decided to work from Savannah, and that in turn made our property value go up because you had a lot of big cash buyers from out west and up north.”

Last week, Savannah city council voted to maintain the millage rate at 12.20.

“This is the lowest rate since 1987,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

But higher values still mean higher taxes. And with interest rates also up, the city has become unaffordable for many.

“It is definitely a struggle for first-time home buyers who are from here and work here that have the wages from here because anything under that 350 threshold - your inventory is only on the market for a few days if we are being realistic, 48 -72 hours and its snatched up.”

It’s simple supply and demand and competition isn’t just driving up the cost, it’s also leading some to cut corners or take on fixer-uppers.

“If you are finding properties under 250, 200, 150, it needs work.”

New construction costs are also up.

“I started in 2005 and then you could buy a new construction home for 120 grand or less depending on the size of that property. And now you are looking at Savannah, 350 and above.”

City leaders say the increased tax revenue will be used to address flooding issues and improve infrastructure.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.