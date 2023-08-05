Sky Cams
Ridgeland prisoner found guilty of killing inmate in 2017

Benjamin Walter “Animal” Dubois III
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A former prisoner at the Ridgeland Correctional Institute will be spending even more time behind bars after murdering a fellow inmate.

The 14th Solicitor’s Office says 39-year-old Benjamin “Animal” Dubois III was found guilty for the 2017 stabbing death of Jerry Holmes.

On June 22 2017, Holmes was found unresponsive in his cell that was soaked in blood. An autopsy determined he was stabbed in the neck with a homemade weapon. He also suffered more than 80 additional wounds.

Investigators found weapons from a trash can near the cell. The weapons had been doused with bleach.

Dubois was seen carrying a homemade icepick in his waistband and entering Holmes’ cell just before the inmate’s death. Dubois was also seen covered in blood and walking toward the cellblock shower.

At the time of the murder, Dubois had been serving 10 years for voluntary manslaughter and second-degree assault and battery charges from 2012.

He has been sentenced to life without parole because of South Carolina’s “three strikes law”.

