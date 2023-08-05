“Serve it Forward” tennis tournament raises awareness for homeless women veterans

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The tournament called Serve it Forward, was all about serving it forward for a community in need.

“The importance of raising awareness of homeless female veterans is, bottom line, when you hear someone saying they served, the just think about, not just the men wo serve our county, we have a lot of women as well,” said Sally Rejas, the ambassador for Ms. Veteran America

And others at Saturday’s event, know just how serious this topic is.

“Currently, there are 55,00 homeless women veterans,” said Dominique Dove, Dr. Georgia America.

That’s why Rejas organized an event like this, where proceeds from registration help to give a homeless female veteran at least two days of shelter.

“Literally, their donation goes directly to Final Salute Incorporation,” said Rejas.

And on top of that, Saturday’s event also provided a way to set some veterans up with organizations that can help create future opportunities for them, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“It means everything to me, because I am also a veteran and just knowing that there are organizations that will be willing to support me if I ever need help, or to support my fellow sisters in arms, it’s very important,” said Dove.

Rejas says that after today’s tournament, she wants folks feel welcomed and seen.

“I’m hoping veterans know that they are not alone and that they’re not forgotten. So, at the end of the day, I want them to make new friends, new buddies, right here in Richmond Hill, because we care about our veterans,” said Rejas.

