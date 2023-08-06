Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re currently tracking some scattered showers and weak thunderstorms pushing NW areas. Some of these are severe and could reach Savannah by 9-10 PM. During this time, there is a chance for us to see a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms push in from central GA.

If this happens, I’ll look for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning to be the primary threats. By tomorrow morning, starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s for most.

Throughout the morning, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as high warm up very quickly. By that afternoon, I’ll look for high temps in the mid to upper-90s. However, it’ll feel anywhere from 105 to 110 around the area.

The worst of this should be for areas south of the Althama River, we already have a heat advisory in place through 8 PM tomorrow. Be sure to drink lots of extra fluids and pay attention to how your body feels if you have to be outside for extended periods. By the mid to later afternoon, we should begin to see a few pop-up severe storm chances for inland areas.

During this time, I’ll still look for heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and damaging winds to be the primary threats. These should be hit or miss through the afternoon as these push toward the coast. Then, the large cluster of storms moves in the late evening hours of Monday into the early hours of Tuesday.

By that afternoon, we’ll still track more very hot weather during the afternoon before more scattered rain chances build in with the next cold front. After this feature comes through, we should see more daily rain chances as high cool in the mid to lower-90s through next weekend.

