‘I enjoy every day:’ 103-year-old man celebrates life with potential new family members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 103-year-old celebrated life and possibly some new relatives.

“I enjoy every day, I live every day. I enjoy every day.”

103-year-old James Byrd is celebrating life and family.

For the Byrd’s, their family tree might be growing. His daughter says they came from North Carolina to meet four sisters who could be her dad’s long-lost nieces.

“My heart is happy. I’ve met some new people and I really feel like there’s a connection. But i need to know just that. But I just feel good right now,” said his daughter Jacqueline Byrd.

She says she hopes to track down their lineage and if they’re not blood-related…

“It’s not going to change the fact that I got some new ladies over there in my life.”

A relative of the four sisters says he’s documenting the potential reunion.

“They’re in their 80s and they need to be recognized. Mr. Byrd needs to be recognized also, this man is 103 years old and he’s a remarkable human being,” said Jeffery Elmore.

After talking with some people, tracing Georgia roots, and looking at pictures…he says he feels confident there’s a connection.

“My hope with this is to let everyone see that you need to actually pinpoint in your lives the history of your family, have it documented. With the four sisters and Mr. Byrd, they’re the last of the family. So this is all we have left,” said Elmore.

He says he encourages other families to do the same.

“So they can have that passed down to generations so they can have that to uplift them and take away some of the pain that comes when they pass,” said Elmore.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.