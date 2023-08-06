Man arrested after fatal early morning shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Gerald Davis was arrested and charged with murder Sept 3.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say the responded to the 4000 block of Boyd Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and found an adult woman on scene who had died of her injuries.

According to the Chatham County Coroner, the victim is identified as 30-year-old Sylvasha P. Lester, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

An autopsy for Lester has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

