Man arrested after fatal early morning shooting
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Gerald Davis was arrested and charged with murder Sept 3.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.
Police say the responded to the 4000 block of Boyd Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and found an adult woman on scene who had died of her injuries.
According to the Chatham County Coroner, the victim is identified as 30-year-old Sylvasha P. Lester, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.
An autopsy for Lester has been scheduled.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
