Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man arrested after fatal early morning shooting

Fatal Boyd Street Shooting
Fatal Boyd Street Shooting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Gerald Davis was arrested and charged with murder Sept 3.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say the responded to the 4000 block of Boyd Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and found an adult woman on scene who had died of her injuries.

According to the Chatham County Coroner, the victim is identified as 30-year-old Sylvasha P. Lester, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

An autopsy for Lester has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

Latest News

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Student loan repayments will start October 1
Student loan repayments will start Oct. 1
Student loan repayments will start Oct. 1
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Mark Meadows, four more Trump co-defendants plead not guilty
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.