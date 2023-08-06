Sky Cams
Merklinger Mic’d Up: Calvary senior quarterback and four-year starter poised for special final season

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jake Merklinger enters his fourth and final season as the starting quarterback for Calvary Day.

The 4-star Tennessee commit is poised for a special senior season before he heads off to Knoxville.

WTOC Sports mic’d up Merklinger, showcasing his leadership, competitive spirit, and personality.

