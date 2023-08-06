Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting

Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say the responded to the 4000 block of Boyd Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and found an adult woman on scene who had died of her injuries.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

