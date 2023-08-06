Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say the responded to the 4000 block of Boyd Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and found an adult woman on scene who had died of her injuries.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.