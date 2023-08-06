Shoppers pack outlets on last day of SC’s tax free weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend was tax free weekend in South Carolina.

The state’s Department of Revenue says in past years, shoppers have saved between two and three-million dollars during tax free weekend.

As back-to-school season is upon us, many shoppers were out trying to get everything they need this weekend for those first couple of weeks.

“I’m actually going back to school for my university, so just shopping for new looks, great looks, always like to look stylish for the first day of school,” said Jenia Hudson.

Hudson says, she definitely wasn’t alone in this goal either.

“We went around noon and it was loads of people, influx of people coming just to shop,” said Hudson.

That’s something that sales associates at Emma’s Earth Shop were seeing all weekend.

“I mean business has been crazy, I feel like the parking lot was completely filled up. Just people one after another were coming in and even up until close people were coming in,” said Kayla Manning, Sales Associate with Emma’s Earth Shop.

Manning says, as a result, their sales this weekend were much higher than they usually are.

“Normally we don’t make it past like a thousand, or maybe 1,100, but this weekend we made it to almost a thousand,” said Manning.

Hudson says she’s happy South Carolina has a tax-free weekend each year, especially around the time when everyone’s heading back to the classroom.

“It’s amazing because there are some families who aren’t fortunate enough to actually pay for back-to-school clothes, or any clothes at that, so for it to be tax free, it allows people to have the advantage to actually get what they actually want for the new school year, or for work or for anything that they really need,” said Hudson.

