Tulsa transfer QB Davis Brin taking command of Georgia Southern offense

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The bar Kyle Vantrease set in his lone transfer season with Georgia Southern is high, but Davis Brin possesses the ability to replicate Vantrease’s success.

Like Vantrease, Brin is using a sixth season due to COVID regulations to play one final collegiate season with the Eagles. Vantrease’s production last season played a part in Brin landing with the Eagles.

“This is a system that has a lot of production. Kyle definitely thrived in it and I am excited to hopefully do the same. I am just blessed to be in this program,” Brin said.

Also like Vantrease, Brin has quickly taken over as the clear-cut leader on the offensive side of the football.

“I feel like I have gained that respect and leadership role. You can’t just come in and start making demands. You have to ease into that leadership role and that comes by earning their respect.”

Clay Helton says Brin has gone about everything throughout the offseason the right way, and quietly won the offense over.

“He’s acted like a veteran and has shown by example. The respect that he has earned hasn’t come from being vocal, but how he has approached things in the weight room and his work ethic throughout the offseason,” Helton said.

Brin threw for over 5,000 yards in 21 starts over the past two seasons with Tulsa.

