31 sea turtle nests seen so far, according to Tybee Island Marine Science Center

By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Marine Science Center says during this nesting season for sea turtles, the state has seen almost 3,400 nests.

Now, right here in Tybee, they’ve seen 31 nests. If they get to 32, they’ll break a record.

Executive Director Chantal Audran says they’re at 31 loggerhead sea turtle nests. She says another nest is possible but the clock is ticking.

Nesting season runs from May to October seeing the first nests around end of May.

She says female loggerhead turtles need warm weather to incubate which takes around 50 to 75 days.

On day 50, nest sitting starts helping to ward off danger like coyotes and fire ants. Th executive director says it’s been a good and long season with lots of nest success.

“So some people say sea turtles aren’t great mothers, but I do not agree. I think that they are hard workers. They nest one time a year, but they nest every two weeks when it’s their time to go. And so they can contribute up to 500 eggs a season,” said Audran.

She says you can help protect baby sea turtles by cleaning up after yourself, keeping nesting areas dark, and leaving sand flat.

The science center says if you see any babies hatching to call them or local law enforcement.

