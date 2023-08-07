‘The addiction is real:’ Savannah doctors share encounters with opioid addiction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors say spreading awareness of how dangerous drugs can be is one of the best ways they know to tackle the epidemic.

Doctors say it’s very discouraging to be years into this the epidemic and to see more and more people coming into the emergency room overdosing and in many cases losing their lives.

They shared personal stories that highlight the need for more addiction resources in our community.

“Don’t use it because you will get addicted. It will cause untoward effects and you will die from it.”

Dr. Jay Goldstein paints a picture of how real drug addiction is, especially when so many different drugs are laced with fentanyl. Reviving patients multiple times in one day.

“She knew she almost died three times. She kept going back and trying to use again. So, this is real. The addiction is real. The affect is real,” said Dr. Goldstein.

And Dr. Maulik Patel giving a different perspective of the pain relieving aspect of opioid addiction.

“Our general understanding of the picture of the opioids crisis doesn’t include the elderly population and how they deal with the opioids,” said Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel works in geriatric medicine. He has his own experiences with an elderly patient battling an addiction. She told him...

“I feel like I need to take the medicine and I don’t have the pain anymore and that was my first realization about what these medications can potentially cause.”

Dr. Patel and Dr. Goldstein emphasizing how serious the problem is in Chatham County.

They both say they’ve started trying to find different way to treat pain before prescribing opioids. Dr. Patel tries different therapies.

“Usually it’s not the medication that we’re reaching for first because of it’s adverse affects. I do make sure that patients are well educated.”

Dr. Goldstein and Patel agree their several ways to tackle this problem. Goldstein believes our is need of more resources.

“We actually probably need more centers and more opportunity and more resources and funding to go into the crisis.”

Doctors say it’s important to talk to a doctor if you feel like you or a loved one are addicted to their pain medication.

Chatham County also has a facility called the recovery place for those facing addiction.

