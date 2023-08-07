Sky Cams
Aspiring actress enjoying work as laundry pro

By Tim Guidera
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She graduated with her sights set on Hollywood, but Vienna Coughlin doesn’t necessarily want to leave the laundry room to get there.

The former Savannah College of Art and Design student has been playing the role of “laundry pro’' for the last year and says she will still enjoy performing that service for her community no matter where the future takes her.

