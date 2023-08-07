Aspiring actress enjoying work as laundry pro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She graduated with her sights set on Hollywood, but Vienna Coughlin doesn’t necessarily want to leave the laundry room to get there.

The former Savannah College of Art and Design student has been playing the role of “laundry pro’' for the last year and says she will still enjoy performing that service for her community no matter where the future takes her.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.