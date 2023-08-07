Brantley Co. man sentenced to prison for sharing sexually explicit images of children

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for sharing sexually explicit images of children.

According to court documents, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2020.

Agents were alerted about images of child pornography being transferred through an online chat application.

The investigation led the agents to Kreitzman’s residence, and during a search of the property, agents seized multiple electronic devices with hundreds of sexually explicit images of children.

Kreitzman told investigators that he shared the images in the online chat application to gain access to more images.

36-year-old Gary Kreitzman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

Kreitzman was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Children are re-victimized every time sexually exploitive images are shared,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable the predators who endanger our most vulnerable citizens.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.