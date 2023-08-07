Bryan Co. introduces first draft of short-term vacation rental ordinance

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County introducing the first draft of a short-term vacation rental ordinance something the county has never had before.

Our Anna Stansfield explains why some county leaders think this is necessary now.

The county says the main reason they wanted to introduce this first draft of the short-term vacation rental ordinance is because of the growth the area is seeing.

The county’s communications director says this ordinance will help them keep track of rental properties and make sure they can track down the owners if any complaints are made.

As Bryan County continues to grow, the number of rental properties throughout the county have also increased.

This is just the first draft of the new ordinance so it could change as the community continues to provide feedback and as it faces the planning and zoning commission along with the county’s board of commissioners.

Right now, the county is looking to hear your thoughts.

“We’ve got quite a bit of feedback so far, to see what the public thinks, where the public thinks it should go and of course, you know, what to take in, what to take out and what to put in. The, the important thing right now is that we get comments from the public,” Bryan County PIO Matthew Kent said.

“The county says the best way for you to give your feedback on this ordinance is to reach out to them on Facebook by the end of this month.

