Charges dropped against man for 2021 soccer complex shooting in Savannah

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah Police Department investigating after a shooting occurred at the...
FILE PHOTO - The Savannah Police Department investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The October 2021 shooting at a Chatham County soccer complex has been ruled self-defense, according to court records.

Charges have been dropped against Mario Wallace and the court has granted him immunity from prosecution regarding this case.

The court ruled that Wallace was defending himself when he shot Rajah Young in 2021. Young was taken to a hospital where he died.

The defense said that Wallace only drew his own gun and fired after Young pulled a gun first. The defense also said Young had previously pulled an AK-47 on Wallace.

The defense said the contentious history between the two men led Wallace to reasonably believe that his life was in danger when Young pulled a gun at the soccer complex. The court agreed and dropped the charges against Wallace.

