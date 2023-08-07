First Alert Weather Day: Storms & potential for damaging winds Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Most of the day will be dry and hot, but a line of storms with the potential for damaging winds will move in late Monday afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with a light southwesterly breeze. We’ll quickly warm to the lower 90s by noon, feeling over 100 degrees. Highs will reach the upper 90s, feeling over 105 degrees during the midafternoon. Rain chances go up late in the afternoon into the evening, so we won’t get much relief from rain today.

Coastal forecast: The UV index will be extreme today and tomorrow with a low risk for rip currents. Waves should remain under 2 feet, but heat index values will be close to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be possible.

Tuesday will be another hot day with above average temperatures. We’ll start out in the mid 70s, but highs will warm to the upper 90s. Heat index values will be above 105 degrees during the afternoon. A front approaches Tuesday afternoon/evening leading to a chance for storms. These storms could produce damaging wind along with heavy rain.

Wednesday will be a calmer and slightly less humid day. Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll still be watching out for isolated afternoon showers.

The end of the week will be slightly above average with rain chances still possible during the afternoons thanks to a possible go to our north. Friday looks a bit wetter than Thursday.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible.

Tropical update: We are not monitoring any systems at this time. We shouldn’t see a tropical depression forming for at least a week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

