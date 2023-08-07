Sky Cams
Former Statesboro High School star Justin Houston inks one-year deal with Panthers

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends and family of Statesboro alum Justin Houston will only have a few hour drive to watch Houston play his NFL home games next season.

The 34-year-old pass rush specialist has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple NFL sources.

Houston is a four-time Pro Bowler entering his 13th year in the league. He spent the last two seasons in Baltimore, registering 9.5 sacks in 2022.

