Forsyth Farmers Market hosting events to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Farmers Market is hosting two events in the coming days for National Farmers Market Week aimed at promoting locally-sourced food and sustainability.

The market will host its first ever pop up Wednesday at Enmarket Arena from 4-7 p.m.

Several local vendors that you typically see at the Saturday market will be there.

The group will also be doing a back-to-school giveaway.

Then at Saturday’s market at Forsyth Park the group’s Youth Booth returns.

That’s a partnership that teaches young people about the food system and how to engage with local farmers.

Market organizers also just returned from Washington DC following a panel discussion with Feeding America about low-income communities and food insecurity.

The market’s executive director says these programs aim to show the role farmers play in the food system.

“We want everyone to understand why it’s important to eat local, why is it important to eat seasonal, and learn more about what the nutrients of food look like,” Dr. Deidre said.

National Farmers Market week ends August 12.

