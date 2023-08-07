Friends Of Cockspur Island Lighthouse and The Blood Connection host blood drive for National Lighthouse Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit partnered with The Blood Connection to celebrate National Lighthouse Day at Fort Pulaski.

In honor of National Lighthouse Day, Friends Of Cockspur Island Lighthouse and The Blood Connection hosted a blood drive to save both lighthouses and lives.

The non-profit’s president says all funds from blood drive will help preserve Cockspur Lighthouse.

“She’s still standing since 1837, she still needs to be standing for generations to come,” Harvey Ferrelle said.

“Helping, by even a little bit, giving some blood, will help that cause.”

The event coordinator says the lighthouse requires constant upkeep.

“It’s been standing for a long time and we’d like to keep it standing for at least another 100 years, if not longer,” Allen Lewis said.

He says for every blood donation the non-profit gets $25.00.

Around ten people signed up but he says he hopes for 20.

“It was sort of the perfect storm with the national lighthouse, fort Pulaski admission is free today. so, in honor of that, we felt like we could put on a program where you can help save the lighthouse, as well as save lives,” Lewis said.

“I’ve had friends and family who need blood in the past. so it’s a good cause.”

Blood donor and non-profit member says it’s a win-win situation.

“It’s a combination of getting the public to understand the need for blood, but also while they’re out here visiting and taking a look over at cockspur island lighthouse, so combining those two helps keep them up and running,” Donor Kathy Neal said.

