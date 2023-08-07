Georgia’s Secretary of State visits Rotary Club, insists election system is safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a potential fourth indictment looms for former President Donald Trump, Georgia’s Secretary of State was in Savannah telling Rotary Club members the state’s election system is secure.

“In Georgia, our elections are safe, secure, honest, accessible and accurate,” said Raffensperger.

The secretary’s visit comes just days after former president Donald Trump was indicted over his alleged efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election.

The indictment lays out what prosecutors call Trump and his co-conspirator’s false claims of election fraud in Georgia.

“There weren’t 10,000 dead people that voted, there’s only four. There was no underage voters, they said there was 66,000. There weren’t 2,400 non-registered voters. And there weren’t thousands of felons, there was less than 74. So all the facts always proved that the results were what the results were,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger has testified in front of a Fulton County grand jury investigating whether the former president illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

When asked, “Do you anticipate a fourth indictment out of Fulton County for Mr. Trump?”

“I have no idea, and they don’t call us and so we’ll just wait and see what happens,” said Raffensperger.

Despite the national attention surrounding Georgia’s 2020 election, which at one point even focused right here on Chatham County, Raffensperger hopes to instill confidence in the state’s voting system.

“We have photo ID for everything. We think that has elevated security. By elevating security, it has elevated voter’s confidence in the process.”

As the state gears up for what’s expected to be another closely watched election...

“We understand that next year will be a very well participated race, just like it was in 2020.”

Ahead of the 2024 election, Secretary Raffensperger says his office will conduct statewide health checks on elections offices making sure security protocols are up to date.

