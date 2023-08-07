Hilton Head Island lifeguards to compete in U.S. Lifesaving National Championship

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Lifeguards on Hilton Head are spread out around the island’s 12 miles of sand for the summer, but some of them will go far beyond the town limits this week to prove how good they are at keeping you safe.

The young men and women in these chairs come from all over...

“I’m from Brazil, Sao Paolo.”

“I’m from the Czech Republic.”

Working here on Hilton Head summer after summer.

”I have a bunch of friends here and they kind of indicated the job for me and since then last year I got here and I’m probably going to come back next year as well,” said Leonardo Trevisan, a lifeguard at Shore Beach Service.

For the most part they’re here to keep these beaches as safe as possible, something helped by their experience away from the chair.

”Over the last few years we’ve been able to recruit a lot of college swimmers,” said Mike Wagner, operations manager at Shore Beach Service.

“Our staff is highly trained and highly qualified, so the island is lucky to have us,” said Jan Hanzal, lifeguard at Shore Beach Service.

The jokes are backed up by results, as some of these lifeguards compete in local, regional and soon... national competitions.

”We’ll have one event where Leo will swim out, Jan will go rescue him bring him in and there will be carriers on the beach to bring them in.”

The two young men he just mentioned will head to Virginia Beach this Thursday for the U.S. Lifesaving National Championship... this one, excited to put his undefeated record to the test.

“I’ve actually never been beaten in one of the events, so I want to keep it that way, I don’t want to get used to the feeling of being a loser so yeah... let’s see the competition.”

Their boss says it’s something he looks for when hiring, with the belief that it makes Hilton Head beaches safer... saying the quality of his staff goes far beyond the ones headed to Nationals.

“Not only just here with these two but all up and down the beach we have extremely qualified people to watch them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.