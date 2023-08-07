Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hilton Head safety director discusses remaining ready ahead of any storm threat

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Most of the weather on Hilton Head Island this summer has looked bright, sunny and with a lack of tropical activity.

The island’s public safety director said they don’t want that to lull anyone to sleep on the possibility for severe storms.

“Severe weather doesn’t necessarily mean hurricanes and tropical storms. Severe thunderstorms can bring heavy winds, heavy rains, creating hazardous driving conditions downed trees, down power lines so we just urge people to pay attention to the weather and stay off the road should that weather approach,” Hilton Head Director of Public Safety, Bob Bromage said.

He said the typical reminders remain important: having an emergency kit ready along with an evacuation plan in case you need either.

Hurricane season carries through November and the town wants you to stay prepared until then. Of course, the WTOC First Alert Weather Team is helping you do that each and every day - you can download the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Boyd Street Shooting
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
*
Man wanted in Minnesota who escaped near Savannah airport back in custody
Jennifer Cooper
Infant identified in Chatham Co. murder investigation
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms & potential for damaging winds Monday evening
Good Samaritans find 7-year-old after dismissal mistake at Savannah-Chatham school

Latest News

THE News at 7
Hilton Head Island lifeguards to compete in U.S. Lifesaving National Championship
31 sea turtle nests seen so far, according to Tybee Island Marine Science Center
31 sea turtle nests seen so far, according to Tybee Island Marine Science Center
Bryan County, GA
Bryan Co. introduces first draft of short-term vacation rental ordinance
Bryan Co. introduces first draft of short-term vacation rental ordinance