Hilton Head safety director discusses remaining ready ahead of any storm threat

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Most of the weather on Hilton Head Island this summer has looked bright, sunny and with a lack of tropical activity.

The island’s public safety director said they don’t want that to lull anyone to sleep on the possibility for severe storms.

“Severe weather doesn’t necessarily mean hurricanes and tropical storms. Severe thunderstorms can bring heavy winds, heavy rains, creating hazardous driving conditions downed trees, down power lines so we just urge people to pay attention to the weather and stay off the road should that weather approach,” Hilton Head Director of Public Safety, Bob Bromage said.

He said the typical reminders remain important: having an emergency kit ready along with an evacuation plan in case you need either.

Hurricane season carries through November and the town wants you to stay prepared until then. Of course, the WTOC First Alert Weather Team is helping you do that each and every day - you can download the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.