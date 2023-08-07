Human remains found in burned car in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a wooded area off Ramsey Road in Burton for a vehicle that appeared to have been set on fire.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a burned car approximately 50 yards in the wood line. Human remains were inside the car.

The identification of the deceased has not been made. An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 7 to determine the cause and manner of death. Efforts will be made to identify the remains through forensic examinations.

The vehicle was also not easily identifiable due to the extent of damage caused by the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

