Infant identified in Chatham Co. murder investigation

Jennifer Cooper
Jennifer Cooper(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The infant at the center of a murder investigation in Chatham County has been identified.

The Chatham County Coroner says two-month-old Randy Williams Taylor was pronounced dead at a home in the 100 block of Quacco Road on Thursday.

The mother, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and drug related objects in relation to this incident, according to Chatham County Police.

The police department responded Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. to the home on Quacco Road. Police say they found a deceased infant and Cooper was still at the scene.

The coroner says Taylor’s cause of death is still uncertain at this time. An autopsy in the case has been scheduled.

